Eleni Lovgren was the star on the Williston High School girls track and field team.
She placed in the top five in two of the three individual events she competed in, with her best event being the 1600 meter run.
She placed fourth in the 1600 finishing the race in 5 minutes and 13.29 seconds.
Then, she placed fifth in the 3200 meter run finishing in 11 minutes and 22.69 seconds.
Lovgren placed 15th in the 800 meter run with a final time of 2 minutes and 28.13 seconds.
Williston also sent a relay team to finals.
In the 4x400 meter relay, Emma Solberg, Kimberly Neumann, Lovgren and Ava Marburger finished the race in 11th place with a final time of 4 minutes and 12.59 seconds.
And Zoe Dallas, threw shot put for the Lady Coyotes. She finished in 11th place overall.
In all, Williston placed 15th out of 19 schools.