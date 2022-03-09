Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Three Williston High School hockey players earned postseason honors this year.

Jackson Ekblad, a senior defender, and Ashton Collings, a senior forward, were named to the North Dakota High School Coaches Association All-State Team on March 8.

Not only that, but the duo along with Mason Haugenoe, the goaltender and a senior on the team, also received All-WDA honors in February.

Additionally, Ekblad was one of two students who received the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year award.

Hunter Nelson from Jamestown also received the honor.

Tags

Load comments