Eight WDA football teams enter NDHSAA playoffs By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 29, 2021 Oct 29, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago

Postseason football has arrived, and eight WDA teams will take the field starting Oct. 29.And this year, things a little different.The Class AA and Class A playoffs begin Friday, and a quick look at the bracket shows a change in format.According to the WDA website, the traditional East-West match ups are no longer scheduled in the quarterfinal round.Instead, teams were ranked using a Quality Results Formula. So in Class AA, five teams from the West Division and three from the East Division made the playoffs.And in Class A, three teams from the West Division and five teams from the East Division made the playoffs.These teams in both classes were ranked 1-8. As a result, quarterfinals could have two West or two East teams squaring off, which is the case for Century and Bismarck High.Century is the lone AA WDA team hosting a game when they take on Class A rival Bismarck High Friday night.Minot, Legacy and Mandan, the three other Class AA teams, will be in Fargo on Friday.Minot is taking on West Fargo Sheyenne starting at 7 p.m. and Mandan is taking on Fargo Shanley at 6 p.m.Legacy is taking on West Fargo at 7 p.m.In the Class A quarterfinals, Bismarck St. Mary's is hosting Devils Lake starting at 7 p.m. Friday.Dickinson will travel to Fargo South for another 7 p.m. start time and Grand Forks Red River is traveling to Jamestown for a 7 p.m. game.And two schools from the East, Wahpeton and Fargo North will face off in Fargo starting at 7 p.m.Winners of the quarterfinal games will advance to the semifinals, which are on Nov. 5.