The Williston Coyotes varsity wrestling squad had their hands full against the two-time defending Montana state champion Sidney Eagles on Tuesday, Jan. 28, falling to the visiting Eagles 74-3.
In addition to the stiff competition provided by Sidney, there was a moment of silence prior to the match in remembrance of former Coyote middle school wrestler Canon Cortner, who passed away on Jan. 21. Williston head coach Shawn Sneva said that he gave his student-athletes the option not to wrestle that evening.
“I talked to the team about it, and they all wanted to wrestle,” Sneva told the Williston Herald. “They looked at it as an opportunity to wrestle in Canon’s honor.”
Meanwhile, the one Williston match win of the evening came in the 113 pound division as freshman Micah Larson recorded a 4-0 decision victory over fellow freshman Owen Lonski of Sidney.
At 145 pounds, WHS sophomore Cutter Jones found himself in a hotly contest match with Sidney’s Kolton Reid. The score was tied 4-4 with less than a minute to go in the third period, but Reid eventually outlasted Jones down the stretch to earn a 9-6 decision. Despite the loss, coach Sneva mentioned how he liked Jones’ overall effort level throughout the match.
“Cutter was basically winning the entire match, but he just got caught with something he shouldn’t have gotten caught with at the end. Sometimes that happens in wrestling,” the coach added. “I thought Cutter was shooting well, he was using his hands well, and his footwork looked good, it’s just that Sidney is a super team and they showed it tonight.”
Up next for Williston, who now drop to 4-8 on the year, they are scheduled to host Bismarck St. Mary’s on Thursday, Jan. 30.