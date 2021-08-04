Four members of the Williston Sea Lions will be heading to Illinois for one of the largest competitions they will ever compete in.
Kambree Draper, Camden Ekblad-Lundby, Kara Hansen and Norah Pierce will be competing in the 2021 Central Zone 14 and under Championships, which will be in Westmont, Illinois from August 5 through August 7.
To offer context, Zones is a major goal for these swimmers. This is something Draper and Hansen made clear in earlier interviews.
The event is bigger than the state meet since there will be kids from other states, such as Minnesota and Illinois, competing.
It’s also slightly more intense in terms of the type of competition they’ll face.
So when asked what it’s like to be able qualify for and eventually compete in Zones, Draper put it best—it’s crazy.
How are you feeling now that you made it to zones?
Draper, Pierce and Ekblad-Lundby were interviewed after a workout inside the Williston Area Recreation Center on July 28.
It was a few days after the trio competed in the state meet, which they also placed at.
Draper said when she found out she made it, it was a big deal.
But, she did say that she pictured herself being in this situation.
Pierce, who qualified for the 200m free and 400m free, said she is excited to be going.
Ekblad-Lundby shared similar sentiments, and he said after missing about a month of practices because of a family vacation, he feels lucky.
He qualified for the 100m fly.
Hansen was interviewed on August 3 during one final practice before they left for Illinois.
After swimming several exercises alongside her teammates, she stood outside the pool at the ARC and said when it comes down to it she is a little nervous but excited.
“It’s the first big meet that I’ve really been to,” Hansen said. “I don’t really know how the competition is going to be but it’s going to probably be a lot more difficult to measure up to.”
But Hansen, despite being nervous, said she feels great that she reached her goal, especially because at first it didn’t seem like she would.
Now that the goal is reached, what now? What kind of training do you have to do?
During their interview, Ekblad-Lundy said there’s lots of practice in store for them after qualifying for the competition.
But head coach Cameron Elmer said it’s how they practice that will help them in the long run.
There’s lots of fine details that the four swimmers need to always keep in mind when they are in the pool that goes beyond just swimming.
Ekblad-Lundby said things they practice include their starts and breakouts and Draper said they also practice their turns.
After years of swimming, they said at this point a lot of what they do feels and comes naturally.
But, it’s difficult.
How do you calm your nerves?
Hansen said she feels like she has a lot to prove when she competes this weekend.
“I feel like I can do better on my swim,” she said. “Now that I’ve been working on my tempo, I have a feeling that I have more to prove than I did last time.”
Yet, regardless of this and all the emotions that she and her teammates are feeling, she echoed what Draper, Pierce and Ekblad-Lundby mentioned before—they’re just going to do it.
Draper and Ekblad-Lundby said they are going to use their nervous energy to their advantage by motivating themselves and pushing themselves.
Pierce said when she’s nervous she can’t calm down but the nerves go away when she gets in the water.
Of course, they also mentioned that they’ll have their support system aka their coaches and families with them as they compete, which is something they said will help.