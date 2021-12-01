Two Williston High School seniors pose for a photo after receiving the Donn Skadeland scholarship last year. Pictured from left: Chesni Strand, WHS girls basketball student athlete and winner; Jenna Arp; Edens Dumervil, WHS boys basketball student athlete and winner; ASB&T President/CEO Dave Hanson and ASB&T Board Member Ryan Geltel.
The 11th annual Donn Skadeland Night at Williston High School will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7 for the boys basketball team, and Friday, Jan. 14 for the girls basketball team.
According to a press release regarding the event, the focus of both nights is to honor the memory of Donn Skadeland.
The nights also include awarding a $500 scholarship to the boy player of the game and the girl player of the game.
Williston High, the Skadeland family and American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston hosted the initial Donn Skadeland Night and Scholarships in 2012.
In ten years, $11,500 has been awarded to Williston High athletes, according to the press release.
Williston High School Principal Jason Germundson and Pat Sogard, the ASB&T Chairman of the Board, said in a joint statement that hosting the night and providing the scholarship is their way of honoring Skadeland, who was an outstanding athlete himself.
They also said Skadeland was always a loyal supporter of Williston High School student athletes throughout his lifetime.
"We are proud to partner with his family and the Coyote Foundation to celebrate his life and his love of sports," they said in the statement.
Sogard said that ASB&T is deeply honored to help with this event as Donn was a member of its Board of Directors for many years.
Skadeland passed away in July 2011, and the event started in 2012.
The scholarship has been funded by the Skadeland family and ASB&T and will be distributed by the Coyote Foundation.
Here's a list of the Donn Skadeland Scholarship recipients: