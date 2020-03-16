Three graduating seniors from the Williston Coyotes football program will be taking their gridiron talents to the next level.
This fall, Denver Sheets will be attending Minnesota State University Moorhead. Meanwhile, Connor Murphy will head to the University of Mary, and Caleb Doeden will be attending the University of North Dakota.
As Doeden tells the Williston Herald, playing at the Division 1 level was the main focus of his recruitment process.
"I just really liked the environment there," Doeden said of the Fighting Hawks football program. "I've always wanted to play at the D-1 level, and I've been a fan of their team for a long time."
Slated to play the outside linebacker position in college, Doeden captured first team all-state honors in 2018, and was a second team all-state selection in 2019. Looking back on his time as Coyote, Doeden says one of his favorite memories was defeating Jamestown 27-26 at homecoming back on Sept. 27. On the final play of that game, Doeden preserved the win for Williston by making a game-saving tackle in the red zone.
"That was probably one of my favorite memories of my high school career," Doeden reflected.
The defensive standout says that building new relationships will be the most exciting part about extending his athletic career at the University of North Dakota.
"Getting to meet alot of new people, and seeing new faces is the thing I'm most looking forward to," Doeden added. "Overall, high school has been a really good experience for me, and I've really learned alot. There are memories that I will never forget."