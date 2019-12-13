In girls basketball on Thursday, Dec. 12, the Tioga-Tip Off Tournament continued with both the Divide County Maroons and the Trenton Tigers recording victories.
Divide County defeated Burke County, 47-39. Faith Johnson posted a team-high 18 points for the Maroons, and Brynlee Ganskup led all scorers with 19 in a losing effort for Burke County.
Meanwhile, Trenton was a 60-21 winner over Tioga. Kaity Hove was the game's high scorer with 23 points, and Alyssa St. Pierre and Jacee Turcotte each scored 12 points apiece in the win for Trenton.