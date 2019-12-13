In girls basketball on Thursday, Dec. 12, the Tioga-Tip Off Tournament continued with both the Divide County Maroons and the Trenton Tigers recording victories.

Divide County defeated Burke County, 47-39. Faith Johnson posted a team-high 18 points for the Maroons, and Brynlee Ganskup led all scorers with 19 in a losing effort for Burke County.

Meanwhile, Trenton was a 60-21 winner over Tioga. Kaity Hove was the game's high scorer with 23 points, and Alyssa St. Pierre and Jacee Turcotte each scored 12 points apiece in the win for Trenton.

Tags

Load comments