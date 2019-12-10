In girls basketball action on Monday, Dec. 9, the Divide County Maroons (1-3) and Trenton Tigers (2-0) both recorded victories in the Tioga Tip-Off.
Divide County defeated Ray, 56-32. Hannah Burtman of the Maroons led all scorers with 19 points in the ballgame. teammate Alissa Haugland also scored in double figures with 12. As for Ray, Taylor Barman led her club with 11 points in defeat.
Meanwhile, last year’s Class B state qualifier Trenton topped Williston Trinity-Alexander, 89-29.
A total of five Tiger players reached double-digit scoring totals. Of that group, it was Alyssa St. Pierre’s 24 points that led the way.
Kaity Hove and Jacee Turcotte also contributed in the win with 16 and 13 points respectively.