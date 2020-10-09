Divide County High School has suspended its fall season until Oct. 20, but because of the timing with volleyball playoffs, those particular games will most likely not be rescheduled.
The suspension comes after what the school called a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The sports affected by this decision include football and volleyball and the schools affected include Alexander, Ray, Tioga, and Trenton high schools.
All five schools compete against Divide County in volleyball while Trenton and Ray/Powers Lake also compete against them in football.
Williston Trinity Christian School and Tioga High School also compete against Divide County in volleyball.
However, according to the North Dakota High School Activities Association website both schools already played one another in September and no other games were scheduled between them.
Additionally, Ray/Powers Lake already competed against them in football this season and according to the NDHSAA website, the Outlaws have finished their regular season and no longer have games against Divide County.
Divide County, Ray/Powers Lake and Trenton are in 9-man Region 3 football in the NDHSAA. The state tournament for 9-man football is Oct. 24-Nov. 13.
The games affected per the suspension period include:
- Oct. 9: A varsity football game against Trenton (non conference)
- Oct. 12: A varsity volleyball game against Ray
- Oct. 13: A varsity volleyball game against Trenton
- Oct. 15: A junior high football game against Trenton
- Oct. 19: A varsity volleyball game against Alexander
- Oct. 20: A varsity volleyball game against Trenton
Divide County was also supposed to play an Oct. 15 varsity volleyball game against Stanley High School.
According to the NDHSAA website, the volleyball games at all the schools listed above will end by the end of October, with tournament season starting in November.
Also according to the Divide County page on the NDHSAA website, their last season game was supposed to be on Oct. 20 against Trenton.
Divide County posted on its website that the community is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and at both the elementary school and high school, school officials are recording, "very high numbers of student and staff absences due to COVID related incidents."
As a result, both schools are starting distance learning for two weeks in an attempt to protect student, staff and community health.
Distance learning started on Friday, Oct. 9 and will continue through Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Classes will resume on campus on Monday, October 26, assuming that COVID circumstances have subsided and it is safe and feasible to return to in-person instruction, according to the post.
"During this period of distance learning, it is imperative for all students and their families to take extra measures and precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community," the post read. "If everyone does their part to slow the spread, we can get our students back in the building after the two-week quarantine."
In addition to games and other extracurricular activities being suspended, practices at the school are also suspended until Oct. 21.
"This time is not intended for students to be gathering outside of school, which will defeat the purpose. Please stay home, continue to practice good hygiene, social distance, and wear a mask," according to the post. "Everyone’s efforts are necessary to get our students back in school. Our heartfelt concerns go out to our students, staff, and community members who are experiencing COVID related illnesses at this time. We wish you all a speedy recovery."