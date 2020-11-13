The Tioga Lady Pirates ended their season at home after an intense match against District 16 rivals Divide County on Nov. 12.
The match went into five sets but Divide County came out on top winning 3-2.
Despite the loss, Tioga had an incredible season that didn't start off on a good note.
In fact, the team lost its first three matches, which included two against District 16 schools Ray and Stanley.
Tioga found its momentum though and went on to win 11 out of the 16 remaining games of the season.
According to the NDHSAA website, the team was the No. 3 seed heading into the District 16 Tournament, went on to defeat the No. 2 seed Ray and finished the tournament in second place.
As for Divide County, according to the NDHSAA website, the Lady Maroons were the No. 4 seed heading into the district tournament.
They qualified for a spot in the regional tournament after winning one of the consolation matches in the District 16 Tournament.
Now the Lady Maroons make their way to Kenmare High School to take on the Lady Honk