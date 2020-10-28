The Ray and Tioga high school volleyball teams will get to enjoy a home game for the first round of the Region 8 District 16 Tournament.
Ray, the No. 2 seed, will host No. 7 Burke County on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m., and Tioga, the No. 3 team, will host No. 6 Powers Lake at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday also.
Throughout the tournament, the higher-seeded teams will get the home game for the respective matchups.
If Ray and Tioga both win, they will advance to the next round and meet each other, which would take place Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m., meaning Ray would host the game.
Then, if one of those teams makes it to the championship, they would play Monday, Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m., and the higher-seeded team in the championship would host the game.
Kenmare is the highest seed in the tournament and gets a bye for the first round. Kenmare will play against the winner of the Thursday matchup between No. 4 Divide County and No. 5 Stanley. The winner of that match will play Kenmare Friday at 7:00 p.m.
If teams lose in the first or second round, their hopes are not gone. They will play against another team that lost in those rounds in a consolation-style bracket, and the two teams that come out of that bracket will still qualify for the Regional Tournament.