The District 16 volleyball awards for coach of the year, senior athlete of the year and the all district team and tournament team have been announced for the 2020 season.
The coaches of the year are Shaunessy Meyer from Tioga and Michelle Dolan from Ray.
The senior athlete of the year is Megan Zimmer from Kenmare.
The 2020 All-District 16 team of the year includes players from Kenmare, Ray, Tioga, Divide County, Stanley and Powers Lake.
The players from Kenmare are: Megan Zimmer, Brenna Stroklund, Sierra Skar and Kate Zimmer.
The players from Ray are Sydney Larson, Lydia Hickel and Cassidy Skor.
Maelyn Sanders and Bethany Schmidt represent Tioga while Raygen Lee and Leevi Meyer represent Stanley.
Windy Jacobson is from Divide County and Camryn Rystedt is from Powers Lake.
The 2020 All-District 16 tournament team includes:
Brenna Stroklund from Kenmare
Megan Zimmer from Kenmare
Kate Zimmer from Kenmare
Sierra Skar from Kenmare
Bethany Schmidt from Tioga
Addie Norgaard from Tioga
Maelyn Sanders from Tioga
Lydia Hickel from Ray
Emma Bydl from Divide County
Ryanne Slemin from Powers Lake
Camryn Rystedt from Powers Lake
Leevi Meyer from Stanley