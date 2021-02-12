Bob Turcotte, the head coach for the Trenton High School girls basketball team and the chairperson for the District 15 basketball tournament, said hosting a tournament isn’t anything new.
However, he said being able to have a tournament close to home and in one place as opposed to having the teams play at the higher seeded school, is something to appreciate.
“About a month ago, we didn’t know if we were going to have a tournament here,” Turcotte said. “We were unsure with how COVID was going or if we were going to have to play teams at the higher seeds.”
But with COVID-19 infection rates dropping in North Dakota, hosting the tournament at Williston State College became a reality for District 15 and on Thursday, Feb. 11, the first four teams competed for a chance to make it to the final round.
New Town and White Shield met on the WSC court in the early evening hours on Feb. 11.
New Town got the upper hand in the game and went on to win 56-38. The team advances to play Trenton, the No. 1 seed in the district, on Friday.
Trinity Christian-Alexander faced off against Lewis & Clark North Shore in the second game of the night.
The Comet-Crusaders played hard, maintaining a decent gap in the score and eventually won the game 37-22.
They advance to play Parshall, the No. 2 seed in the district, on Friday.
“We’re blessed and happy that we have a chance to host and our kids have a chance to to play in a tournament atmosphere within our district and that’s all we ask for,” Turcotte said. “We’re trying to get the best experience for our kids and that’s what high school athletics is about.”
Turcotte said tournament time is always exciting not just for the players but for everyone involved.
Plus, he said it’s nice to be playing basketball right now, especially since school officials across the state weren’t sure what kind of season schools would be having back in November.
That was when Gov. Doug Burgum issued a temporary halt to winter sports, before allowing games to resume the second week of December.
“It’s nice to be back in tournament play. For us to play close to home nice for our fans. Hopefully we’ll have some exciting game,” Turcotte said. “It’ll be fun.”
The last time Trenton hosted the District 15 girls tournament was in 2015.