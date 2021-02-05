The bracket for the 2020 District 15 girls basketball tournament was released earlier this week.
Trenton High School is hosting the tournament this year and it will be held at Williston State College on Feb. 11, 12 and 13.
Trenton, New Town, Parshall, White Shield, Trinity Christian-Alexander and Lewis and Clark/North Shore will be competing in the tournament.
On Feb. 11, White Shield will play New Town and Trinity Christian-Alexander will play Lewis and Clark/North Shore. Trenton and Parshall both have a bye.
Trenton will play either White Shield or New Town and Parshall will play either Trinity Christian-Alexander or Lewis and Clark/North Shore on Feb. 12.
The winners of those games advance to the final round on Feb. 13.
More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.