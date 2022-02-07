The regular season has reached an end for Class B girls basketball, and both District 15 and District 16 teams are gearing up for an incredible post season.
Both the District 15 and District 16 tournaments start on Thursday, Feb. 10, and teams are looking to see who will inevitably be named the Region 8 champs.
District 15
The District 15 tournament will be hosted at White Shield High School this year and kicks off Thursday with the quarterfinals.
The first game between Parshall and Williston Trinity-Alexander starts at 4:30 p.m., game two between New Town and White Shield is at 6 p.m., and game three between Mandaree and Lewis & Clark North Shore is at 7:30 p.m.
The semi finals take place on Friday starting with game five at 6 p.m. and game six at 7:30 p.m.
The championship game is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
In District 15, the Trenton girls basketball team is the top dog for another year running.
Naturally, the Lady Tigers are ready to keep that title.
They went undefeated (6-0) in District 15 and are 8-2 in Region 8, according to the NDHSAA website.
They have a bye on Thursday, but Friday they’ll play either Parshall, the No. 4 seed, or the Comet-Crusaders, the No. 5 seed.
New Town is the No. 2 seed and will take on White Shield, the No. 7 seed.
Mandaree is the No. 3 seed and takes on the No. 7 seed Lewis & Clark.
District 16
The District 16 tournament also starts on Thursday and will be held at Ray High School.
Stanley (the No. 4 seed) and Tioga (the No. 5 seed) kick off the tournament in game one starting at 4:30 p.m.
Divide County (the No. 2 seed) and Burke County (the No. 7 seed) play at 6 p.m. in game two, while Powers Lake (the No. 3 seed) and Ray (the No. 6 seed) end the night with game three starting at 7:30 p.m.
The semifinals start Friday at 6 p.m. and the championship is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Kenmare is the No. 1 seed in District 16 and is the defending Region 8 champions.
They have a bye on Thursday, but return to the court Friday when they face either Stanley or Tioga.