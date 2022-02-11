Ray HS logo

The Ray HIgh School logo/mascot.

The District 15 and District 16 girls basketball tournaments are underway and day one is in the books.

Four teams from each district advanced to the semifinal round, which was on Friday, Feb. 11.

Results from the semifinals and the championship rounds will be shared on Sunday, Feb. 13.

District 15 Tournament

Parshall defeated the Trinity Christian/Alexander Comet Crusaders in the first game of the tournament.

Parshall advanced to play Trenton on Friday.

New Town defeated White Shield in Game 2 and advanced to play Mandaree.

Mandaree defeated Lewis & Clark North Shore.

The semifinal round started at 6 p.m. on Friday, and the winners of those two games advanced to the championship, which was on Saturday.

District 16 Tournament

Stanley defeated Tioga in the first game of the District 16 tournament.

Stanley takes on Kenmare in the semifinals on Friday.

Ray advanced to the semifinals after defeating Powers Lake.

Divide County also advanced after defeated Burke County.

Ray and Divide County will play each other in the semifinal round on Friday.

The championship round is Saturday.

