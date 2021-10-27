District 15, 16 brackets set, tournaments start Thursday By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 The 2021 District 15 Volleyball Tournament Bracket. Submitted Photo The 2021 District 16 Volleyball Tournament Bracket. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The postseason is here for Class B volleyball, and for District 15 and District 16, it starts on Thursday, Oct. 28.Teams in both districts will face off in their own respective tournament starting Thursday and ending with the district championship on Monday, Nov. 1.The District 15 Tournament will be held in Parshall, and the District 16 Tournament will be in Ray.District 15Trenton is once again at the top in District 15.The Lady Tigers were undefeated in the district and were 10-4 in Region 8, giving them the No. 1 spot.Being the No. 1 seed also means that they have a bye on Thursday.Their first tournament game isn’t until Oct. 29 when they play the winner of Game 1.Game 1 is Alexander (the No. 4 seed) against Parshall (the No. 5 seed) and starts at 4 p.m.Williston Trinity Christian is the No. 2 seed in District 15 and the Lady Crusaders saw another successful season this year.They were 7-2 in the district and 6-5 in Region 8.They play White Shield in Game 2 of the tournament, which starts 25 minutes after the first game.Whichever team wins advances to the next round on Friday and will play the winner of Game 3.The No. 3 seed New Town faces the No. 6 seed Mandaree in Game 3 on Thursday. Game 3 starts 25 minutes after Game 2.District 16Kenmare is the No. 1 seed in District 16. The Lady Honkers are undefeated in both their district and Region 8 (6-0 in the district, 2-0 in the region).They have a bye on Thursday, but will play the winner of Game 1 during Game 5 on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.Stanley, the No. 4 seed, and Tioga, the No. 5 seed, are playing in Game 1, starting at 4 p.m. in the Ray High School Gym.No. 2 seed Divide County plays Burke Central, the No. 7 seed, in Game 2.And Ray, the No. 3 seed, will play Powers Lake, the No. 6 seed, in Game 3.Game 2 is expected to start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Game 3 is supposed to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday.The winner of Game 2 and the winner of Game 3 will advance to play each other in Game 6 on Friday. That game is expected to start at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Seed Tournament Sport Game 1 Game Mandaree Team Bye Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 15 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR 10-digit dialing will be mandatory later this month Spirited discussion at District 7 special board meeting precedes executive session to discuss superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Thake WEA votes No Confidence in Board President Chris Jundt, ask for immediate resignation Texas police find body of man who may have North Dakota ties Thake placed on administrative leave Jundt releases statement, "strongly refuses" to step down Andy Njos earns world strongman status Williston woman hurt in distracted driving incident Michael Edwards, 65 Biosurfactant proving to be a game-changer for Bakken operators Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back