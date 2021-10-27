The postseason is here for Class B volleyball, and for District 15 and District 16, it starts on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Teams in both districts will face off in their own respective tournament starting Thursday and ending with the district championship on Monday, Nov. 1.

The District 15 Tournament will be held in Parshall, and the District 16 Tournament will be in Ray.

District 15

Trenton is once again at the top in District 15.

The Lady Tigers were undefeated in the district and were 10-4 in Region 8, giving them the No. 1 spot.

Being the No. 1 seed also means that they have a bye on Thursday.

Their first tournament game isn’t until Oct. 29 when they play the winner of Game 1.

Game 1 is Alexander (the No. 4 seed) against Parshall (the No. 5 seed) and starts at 4 p.m.

Williston Trinity Christian is the No. 2 seed in District 15 and the Lady Crusaders saw another successful season this year.

They were 7-2 in the district and 6-5 in Region 8.

They play White Shield in Game 2 of the tournament, which starts 25 minutes after the first game.

Whichever team wins advances to the next round on Friday and will play the winner of Game 3.

The No. 3 seed New Town faces the No. 6 seed Mandaree in Game 3 on Thursday. Game 3 starts 25 minutes after Game 2.

District 16

Kenmare is the No. 1 seed in District 16. The Lady Honkers are undefeated in both their district and Region 8 (6-0 in the district, 2-0 in the region).

They have a bye on Thursday, but will play the winner of Game 1 during Game 5 on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.

Stanley, the No. 4 seed, and Tioga, the No. 5 seed, are playing in Game 1, starting at 4 p.m. in the Ray High School Gym.

No. 2 seed Divide County plays Burke Central, the No. 7 seed, in Game 2.

And Ray, the No. 3 seed, will play Powers Lake, the No. 6 seed, in Game 3.

Game 2 is expected to start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Game 3 is supposed to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The winner of Game 2 and the winner of Game 3 will advance to play each other in Game 6 on Friday. That game is expected to start at 7 p.m.

