Williston High School will only be allowing essential staff and limited attendance at all home events through the fall season.
The decision was announced in a press release sent out Thursday, Aug. 20 by WHS Athletic Director David Mieure.
It was made by Williston Public School District No. 1 and is an effort to prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19.
In the press release, there are specific directions and rules for attending certain sporting events.
Vouchered events (football, volleyball)
Anyone attending a high school football game or volleyball game (both JV and varsity) must have a voucher to purchase a ticket.
Vouchers will be given out at the discretion of the head coaches and the number of vouchers issued for a game is determined by the new capacity restrictions of the facility (the football field and gym).
Those new capacity limits are determined by the ND SMART Restart guidelines.
Spectators will not be allowed access to the venue, and will not be allowed to purchase a game ticket, unless they have a voucher good for that game.
Ticketed events (soccer, swim & dive, and middle school volleyball)
All attendees must purchase a ticket at a game, but the capacity restrictions of the facility, as determined by the ND SMART Restart guidelines, will determine the number of first come, first served tickets issued for a game.
Non-ticketed events (cross country, golf, tennis, and middle school football)
As for all non-ticketed events, spectators are limited to no more than two individuals per student-athlete.
Spectators are asked to socially distance to the maximum extent possible and to leave immediately following the conclusion of their student-athlete’s event.
Non-spectator events
Due to ND SMART Restart guidelines, there may be some games where spectators are not allowed because of limited seating or access based on venue size. This may be the case for smaller gymnasiums, for example.
Live streaming
When possible, games will be livestreamed throughout the Western Dakota Association conference.
Anyone can check the live streaming page on the WDA Sports webpage (www.wdasports.org) or local school district websites for more information including links to available live streams.
The school district is working toward installing live stream cameras in the Jon Cole Gymnasium as well as on Legends Field, according to the press release.
Once installed, the streams will be free to the public for regular season games during the 2020-21 school year.
Masks
As mandated by the North Dakota Department of Health, if or when the school enters the Blue/Green Phase and social distancing cannot be maintained, individuals on school property are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, according to the press release.
If and when a Yellow Phase is mandated, District 1 will require the use of masks, however it is noted in the press release that other schools may have different requirements.
“We understand how disappointing this is for our families and fans; however, our decision is based on the safety of our students,” Mieure said in the release in regards to the limited attendance at events. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans, and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”
He said they will continue to monitor the directives and guidelines of the NDDoH, Upper Missouri District Health Unit and the WDA.