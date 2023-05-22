Trenton High School, Williston Trinity Christian, and Williams County competed in Minot in the North West Region Track and Field Meet.

"We emphasized relays today, especially with the girls, and we placed in all four of them. All four times were season bests, Williston Trinity Christian track and field coach Bryan Eder said. "The Crusaders gave excellent efforts. We had some moments of disappointment, and we had moments of excitement. But it was fun. That is Regionals."



