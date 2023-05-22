Trenton High School, Williston Trinity Christian, and Williams County competed in Minot in the North West Region Track and Field Meet.
"We emphasized relays today, especially with the girls, and we placed in all four of them. All four times were season bests, Williston Trinity Christian track and field coach Bryan Eder said. "The Crusaders gave excellent efforts. We had some moments of disappointment, and we had moments of excitement. But it was fun. That is Regionals."
Bre Rose (100m), Cheyenne Hayes (javelin), and 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams of Rose, Anna Bishop, Maelee Cancade and Hayes, plus 4x800 relay team of Erika Ketelson, Avery Larson, Avery Littlefield and Hayes of Williams County qualified for state in the meet. Trenton's Maggie Hauk also qualified in 110m hurdles.
Lewis and Clark took home first place in girls with 138.5 total team points. Williams County placed fourth with 71 points, Trenton placed 12th with 18.5 points, and the Crusaders took 14th with seven points.
Powers Lake took first in boys with 95.5 total team points. Williston Trinity placed 14th with 15 points, Williams County placed 15th with 10 points, and Trenton took 16th with four points.
Results, boys
100 meters
5. Roman Tannehill 12.23aPR (Trinity Christian)
24. Max Slater 12.66aPR (Trenton)
27. Jaron Helde 12.75a (Williams County)
34. Stephen Penner 13.35a (Trinity Christian)
36. Brecken Peterson 13.39aPR (Trenton)
40. Gabriel Vannett 13.99aPR (Trenton)
43. Caydin Hughes 14.38aPR (Trenton)
45. Noah Pederson 15.31a (Trinity Christian)
200 meters
17. Ethan Babcock 25.29aPR (Trinity Christian)
31. Jaron Helde 26.87a (Williams County)
33. Noah Pederson 27.14aPR (Trinity Christian)
37. Stephen Penner 28.08a (Trinity Christian)
46. Neil Person 31.19aPR (Williams County)
400 meters
6. Rocker Aguilar 55.71aPR (Williams County)
12. Ethan Babcock 58.05a (Trinity Christian)
18. Kysten Keever 1:01.60aPR (Williams County)
25. Neil Person 1:08.85aPR (Williams County)
800 meters
4. Roman Tannehill 2:07.85a (Trinity Christian)
8. Kai Thomas 2:14.42aPR (Trinity Christian)
9. Lane Ray 2:15.57a (Williams County)
15. Walker Sheldon 2:25.17aPR (Williams County)
27. Kysten Keever 2:33.48aPR (Williams County)
28. Karson Herriot 2:35.05aPR (Trenton)
35. Zachary McBride 3:25.97a (Trinity Christian)
1,600 meters
4. Kai Thomas 4:54.94aPR (Trinity Christian)
12. Benjamin Crosby 5:17.66aSR (Trinity Christian)
17. Walker Sheldon 5:28.48aPR (Williams County)
18. Jeremiah Crosby 5:30.02aPR (Trinity Christian)
22. Austin Fretheim 5:41.01a (Williams County)
3,200 meters
8. Austin Fretheim 12:20.54aPR (Williams County)
9. Jeremiah Crosby 12:27.41a (Trinity Christian)
10. Benjamin Crosby 12:29.58a (Trinity Christian)
11. Tae Slater 12:38.15aPR (Trenton)
300m hurdles
9. Rylan Hollingshead 47.55aPR (Williams County)
Shot put
11. Benjamin Smith 34-10.50PR (Williams County)
17. Zach Delorme 31-03.00 (Trenton)
26. Kelby Kupper 28-03.50 (Williams County)
27. Wryly Hathaway 26-08.00 (Trenton)
29. Brecken Peterson 25-02.00 (Trenton)
34. Caydin Hughes 24-02.00 (Trenton)
34. Stephen Penner 24-02.00 (Trinity Christian)
Discus
18. Wryly Hathaway 83-09 (Trenton)
20. Brecken Peterson 82-04.50PR (Trenton)
21. Zach Delorme 81-09 (Trenton)
24. Kelby Kupper 78-01 (Williams County)
31. Benjamin Smith 68-08 (Williams County)
33. Caydin Hughes 63-02.50 (Trenton)
34. Stephen Penner 62-06 (Trinity Christian)
35. Gabriel Vannett 57-00PR (Trenton)
Javelin
23. Neil Person 60-08.50 (Williams County)
24. Wryly Hathaway 59-02 (Trenton)
25. Gabriel Vannett 54-06.50PR (Trenton)
High jump
13. Karson Herriot 4-06.00 (Trenton)
Pole vault
5. Vincent Wanna 8-00.00 (Trenton)
Long jump
13. Max Slater 16-03.50 (Trenton)
16. Karson Herriot 15-08.00PR (Trenton)
18. Vincent Wanna 15-04.00 (Trenton)
28. Tae Slater 13-06.00PR (Trenton)
Results, girls
100 meters
3. Bre Rose 13.42a (Williams County) (Q)
8. Marin Newsom 13.84aPR (Williams County)
9. Tristy Kreil 13.91aPR (Trenton)
18. Molly Hauk 14.53aPR (Trenton)
27. Leah Placek 15.01aPR (Williams County)
34. Rebeca Cruz 15.84a (Trinity Christian)
37. Judy Cruz 15.99a (Trinity Christian)
39. Ellie Tannehill 16.52aPR (Trinity Christian)
200 meters
4. Cheyenne Hayes 28.64aPR (Williams County)
7. Tristy Kreil 29.76aPR (Trenton)
8. Marin Newsom 29.83aPR (Williams County)
9. Anna Bishop 29.92aPR (Williams County)
16. Ava Wallin 30.80a (Williams County)
28. Leah Placek 32.68a (Williams County)
33. Judy Cruz 33.55a (Trinity Christian)
37. Rebeca Cruz 34.14a (Trinity Christian)
40. Ellie Tannehill 34.68a (Trinity Christian)
400 meters
4. Anna Bishop 1:05.40aPR (Williams County)
7. Erika Ketelson 1:07.05a (Williams County)
15. Ava Wallin 1:11.35a (Williams County)
18. Marin Newsom 1:12.22aPR (Williams County)
19. Petra Thomas 1:12.39a (Trinity Christian)
22. Cheryl Hayes 1:15.83a (Williams County)
800 meters
5. Avery Littlefield 2:44.17a (Williams County)
1,600 meters
5. Avery Littlefield 6:13.88a (Williams County)
110m hurdles
2. Maggie Hauk 16.39aSR (Trenton) (Q)
300m hurdles
4. Maggie Hauk 49.70aPR (Trenton)
Shot put
20. Amiyah Courchene 24-09.00 (Trenton)
22. Jordan Horn 23-00.50 (Williams County)
25. Leah Placek 22-04.00PR (Williams County)
32. Molly Hauk 19-04.00 (Trenton)
Discus
10. Jordan Horn 80-06PR (Williams County)
11. Amiyah Courchene 80-04 (Trenton)
22. Brianna Dodge 68-00 (Trenton)
31. Molly Hauk 54-08 (Trenton)
Javelin
2. Cheyenne Hayes 103-08.50 (Williams County) (Q)
7. Ava Wallin 80-02PR (Williams County)
17. Brianna Dodge 57-00 (Trenton)
High jump
4. Maelee Cancade 4-04.00 (Williams County)
Pole vault
5. Alayna St. Pierre 6-00.00 (Trenton)
Long jump
3. Bre Rose 15-05.75 (Williams County) (Q)
11. Tristy Kreil 13-05.75PR (Trenton)
20. Amiyah Courchene 11-07.00 (Trenton)
Triple jump
4. Aaron Cutshall 43-06.50PR (Watford City) (Q)
17. Chase Cutshall 38-02.00 (Watford City)
20. Aiden Zugg 37-00.00SR (Williston)