Following a closely contested home defeat at the hands of Bismarck Legacy on Jan. 17, the Williston Coyotes (1-5) were beaten handily by the Bismarck Demons, 68-9 on Saturday, Jan. 18. The loss was Williston's fifth consecutive conference defeat.
Wyatt Hansen (126) and Van Smith (285) were the only WHS wrestlers to record match victories on the afternoon. While Hansen registered a 9-3 decision win over Bismarck's Tate Olson, Smith needed just five seconds to pin his opponent Brayden Moran of the Demons.
Next on the schedule, Williston is slated to compete in the Fargo Metro Duals, which will take place on Jan. 24 and 25 in Fargo.