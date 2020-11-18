Demi Peterson, a Williston High School senior, is a remarkable individual.
She is a leader and role model on the WHS girls swimming and diving team, has remained resilient through a national pandemic that has threatened her season and that of many other student athletes and through it all she has remained humble.
Peterson has been swimming for 12 years of her life, and with natural talent and years of experience from nonstop practice, she has proved to everyone that she is an excellent athlete.
Now, she can add another accolade under her belt.
Peterson was awarded the 2020 High School Coaches Association POWERade Senior Athlete of the Year Award in Class A Girls Swimming.
This award is voted on by all the Class A Girls Swimming coaches in the state, and the criteria for this award follows:
• A senior in good academic standing and enrolled in an North Dakota High School Activities Association school
• Nominated by the respective sport’s varsity head coach
• Competes for a high school varsity team during the respective sport season
• Displays exceptional skills in the respective sport during the Senior season
• Displays exceptional sportsmanship during the Senior season
• Displays leadership qualities during the senior season
• Displays commendable citizenship during the senior season
• Does not commit any NDHSAA Training Rule Violation after July 31 of senior year
• Has never been suspended or served a suspension from the respective athletic team or the school of representation after July 31 of the senior year
Peterson said that being named the POWERade senior athlete means a lot to her because it has been something that she has always strived for.
“It’s an amazing feeling to have all my hard work over the years be seen and awarded,” she said.
Peterson also said she couldn’t have won the award without the help and support from her family, teammates and coaches throughout her career.
“They taught me how to not only be a great teammate, but a great leader as well,” she said.
The award comes after the WHS swim and dive team finished fifth at the NDHSAA state meet.
Peterson also performed well in the state meet.
She competed in four events—the 200 yard medley relay, the 50 yard freestyle, the 100 yard butterfly and the 400 yard freestyle relay.
Peterson placed second in the 100 yard butterfly and sixth in the 50 yard freestyle. For the relays, her team placed fourth in the 200 yard medley relay and third in the 400 yard freestyle relay.
And now that the season is over, Peterson said she has mixed emotions.
“I’m sad that my high school career is over but I couldn’t be any happier with how it ended,” she said. “This is the best way to end my high school career.”
But despite the season reaching an end, there is something that Peterson said she can still do—take a break for the holidays, then go back to swim for the Sea Lions.