The headline pretty much says it all, unfortunately.
Monday, May 9, 2022 was my last day as sports reporter for the Williston Herald.
After staying on full time through January, moving back to Illinois in February and working remotely as a part-timer since then, it’s time to close the laptop on my sports reporting career and start a new one in communications.
It’s been an eventful 2022, to say the least.
I moved, got married, started a new gig at the University of Illinois and left a career I fell in love with when I was in high school for a new one that’s not so far from journalism
And as I move on to this next chapter in my life, I wanted to take a moment to first apologize for not doing my absolute best during these last few months.
I feel like the student athletes I’ve come to know deserved better coverage, and I feel like I didn’t do enough to provide that while I was remote.
I could’ve contacted more coaches and done more virtual interviews, but I didn’t and for that I’m sorry because I let you down.
On a second note, I also wanted to say thank you to all the wonderful people I met in Williston, North Dakota. And let me tell you, there are many.
Thank you for letting me cover your life whether you were an athlete, a coach or an administrator.
Thank you for answering my many questions, for being patient while I navigated through my own personal adventures, for being understanding every step of the way, and of course for being there for me as a source and for supporting local journalism.
Thank you to people like Penny Slagle, Bryan Eder, Robert Conley, Cam Elmer, Dave Butler, Justin Graham, Tony Carmichael, Alex Gilbertson, Chase Gregory, Shane Wahlstrom, Blake Lambert, Bob Turcotte, Luanne Axelson, Steve Morben, Chelsea Hinck and Bill Triplett (just to name a few) for opening your practices to me with open arms and smiles and letting me tag along while you coached and helped the literal future of Williston.
Thank you to the parents for your encouraging emails and for your criticism because I needed that too!
And, without a doubt, thank you to every single athlete that I covered during my tenure.
From the kids at Williston High and Williston Trinity to the ones at Trenton, Grenora/Westby and Williston State, to the Sea Lions and to the Keybirds, and everyone else in between, you kids are some of the best that I have ever met.
Seeing you succeed and seeing your faces light up when you achieved your goals gave me inspiration to do better for myself, and that’s a big feat.
You have the world at your fingertips, and I can’t wait to see your names at the college level and eventually the professional level because I know you can do it.
Finally, I want to say goodbye to all of you. It’s been an honor covering area sports.
After all, you gave me a reason to love writing, and for that I’ll be forever grateful.
Now that I think about it, maybe goodbye isn’t the right word to use. So, instead, I’ll say, “see you later,” because then it’s not so permanent.