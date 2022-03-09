David Gumke

David Gumke, center, poses with his team after being named the WDA coach of the year.

David Gumke, the head coach for the Watford City High School boys basketball team, is this year’s WDA Coach of the Year.

Congratulations, Coach Gumke and to the Watford City Wolves!

