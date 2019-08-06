From Aug. 5-8, Elizabeth’s Dance Expressions, in Williston, is holding their third annual Dance Intensive Camp. Featuring both beginner and advanced classes, the camp is designed to focus on several different styles of dance, from jazz, to hip-hop, to ballet and more.
The organizer of the August camp, Elizabeth Falcon, has been teaching dance for over 30 years. According to Falcon, she says sharing her love of dance with as many students as possible is one of the most enjoyable aspects of her job. “The excitement of classes, our performances, and basically just helping our dancers reach their goals, all of that is enjoyable to me,” Falcon told the Williston Herald. “Even guiding them through their failures, helping them get back up and being even stronger than before. I love all aspects of teaching.”
The roster of summer instructors at Dance Expressions includes, Matt Gasper, who serves as a choreographer and artistic director for the Fargo-Moorhead Ballet, Matthew Delly, who teaches master dance classes and set choreography worldwide, and Detroit, Michigan native Kori Ross, who has over 20 years of professional dance experience.
As Falcon states, there are multiple benefits for students to learn from an array of different dance styles. “The purpose of this camp is to just help our students further their overall dance knowledge,” Falcon says. “It’s always good to take classes and instruction from other teachers because every instructor has a different method of teachings and different backgrounds. We don’t have the ability to go to alot of other places, so we reach out to different teachers at least once a year.”
In addition to girls dance classes, martial arts classes are now offered for boys between the ages of five to 10 years-old. A three-day mini camp, which will be taking place from Aug. 5-7, the class is being taught by karate sensei Ryan Engberg. Falcon says this idea has been positively received, and may also promote boy’s involvement in dance in the future. “We have eight boys signed up right now for martial arts, and it’s good to get them involved early, we are really excited about it,” Falcon adds.