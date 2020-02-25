Kay Michael Lee Studio represented Williston as a competitor in the Regional Triple S Dance Competition from Feb. 14-16 in Grand Forks. Including KML, many studios from the region competed at the Chester Fritz Auditorium during the three-day event.
Kay Michael Lee Studio sent 22 dancers to represent the studio’s four competition lines to compete in multiple solos, duos, and group routines in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, contemporary, and musical theatre. This was the debut of the studio’s brand-new Precious Gems competition line; expanding its competition program to dancers ages 5-7 this season. Kicking off their competition career on a high note, the Precious Gems earned first place finishes for both their jazz and lyrical group routines.
At their first competition of the year, the dancers’ routines received many first, second, and third places finishes. For the second year in a row, Grace Vannatta was selected for the National Superstar Showcase. The judges also recognized Vannatta for her “Passionate Portrayal” of her lyrical solo, “Before You Go.”
However, studio teachers and students alike were honored that the competition staff recognized Kay Michael Lee Studio with the Spirit Award. Only one studio per regional competition receives this award based on having the best attitude and overall team spirit. KML received a similar award at Celebration Talent Competition in Bismarck back in 2017.
The 2019-2020 Competition Company at Kay Michael Lee Studio includes dancers ages 5- 18 with choreography by Sarah Johnson, Jurni Holte, Abby Powell, Morgan Benth, and Serena Christianson. Their first competition for the studio this season, they are headed to Grand Forks again for their next competition, the BravO! Dance Competition, the weekend of March 6-8.
Ultimately, the studio is preparing for its first-ever appearance at Walt Disney World this summer. They will perform a selection of competition routines in their repertoire in Florida. Celebrating its eighth season of dance excellence, Kay Michael Lee Studio was founded in July 2011.