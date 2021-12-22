Members of the current JV girls basketball team at Williston High School signed a letter of support for former head coach Rex Causey.
The letter, which included the Coyotes logo and the Williston Basin District No. 7 logo, was signed by 13 current members and credits Causey for building a better program this year compared to last year.
“The program last year compared to this year is night and day,” the letter reads. “Although our scores might not show it yet, our team is healthier and improving every game.”
They claimed that the reason for their growth is their coach, and said that although some might see the lack of a varsity program as a negative they were able to make it a positive.
They also claim that, “after last year’s season, most player’s were not thrilled about for the upcoming season.”
“But now we all agree that this season has been our favorite yet,” the letter reads.
They said Causey has been supportive of them, motivating and encouraging.
“All of us have had many coaches in various sports and activities,” the letter reads. “This man (Causey) has our best interests at heart.”
Members dropped off the letter, in person, to the Williston Herald office.
On Dec. 18, Causey was let go from being head coach of the girls basketball program at Williston High School.