The Williston Trinity Christian School (WTCS) boys basketball team was looking to extend their five-game winning streak when they hosted Parshall Tuesday night.It was a back-and-forth game for the Crusaders in the first half, with each team battling to gain an edge. Parshall ended with a one-point advantage going into the half - up 34 - 33. In the second half, Parshall gained momentum, ending the Crusaders' win streak with a final game score of 64-54.