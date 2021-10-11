Williston Trinity Christian boys cross country won the Class B West Region JV Championship for the second year in a row.
The Crusaders won in Bismarck on Oct. 9 and competed against 29 other teams in the rain and mud.
Seventh grader Eliseo Roblero won the boys 3K race in 10 minutes and 40 seconds, which is a new personal best for him.
Benjamin Crosby also gained All Region honors by finishing sixth with his new personal best of 11 minutes and 22 seconds.
Noah Crain ran a new personal best of 11 minutes and 37 seconds, placing 11th overall.
James Richards placed 25th in a time of 12 minute and 36 seconds, Timothy Martin ran a new personal best of 12 minutes and 40 seconds to grab 27th place, and Gavin Grindeland placed 43rd in a new personal best of 14 minutes and 19 seconds.
There were 55 runners in the 3K race.
In total, the Crusaders earned 70 points toward their first-place win.
In the girls 3K race Isabelle Crain finished second with a new personal best of 12 minutes and 17 seconds.
She also gained All Region status.
Sophomore Jeremiah Crosby was the only varsity runner on the day for the Crusaders. He finished 73rd out of 130 runners in the boys 5K with a new personal best time of 20 minutes and 49 seconds.
“I was really proud of the way we competed in the mud and rain,” said head coach Bryan Eder. “We recorded personal bests all over the place. We knew it would take a strong effort for us to win the JV Region title again, and everybody responded with confidence.”
The next competition for the Crusaders is a varsity only 3K race at the Killdeer golf course Tuesday.