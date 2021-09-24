WTCS Volleyball

The Williston Trinity Christian volleyball team celebrates after Ellie Haskins killed the ball during a Sept. 16 match against Trenton.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Williston Trinity Christian volleyball team won against New Town and Stanley last week.

The Lady Crusaders defeated New Town 3-0 on Sept. 20 and defeated Stanley 3-1 on Sept. 21.

Here’s a look at how the team performed during those two games.

New Town Game

Ellie Haskins led the team in service aces during the Sept. 20 game while Molly Setchfield led with kills.

Haskins had 20 aces and Setchfield had 12 kills. Setchfield also had five aces.

Haskins also had the most assists with 14 and racked up six kills of her own during the game.

Ester Cruz had three aces, four kills and seven assists, Alaina Heck had two kills and two assists, Rosa Cruz had two aces and one kill and Sam Romo had one ace.

Combined, the Lady Crusaders shut out New Town in three sets.

Stanley Game

In the Sept. 21 game, the Lady Crusaders met a tough Stanley team.

They played well and after four sets came out on top winning 3-1 (17-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16).

In total, they had 32 kills, 19 aces and 75 digs.

Here’s a look at how each individual member played:

Ellie Haskins

8 Aces

15 kills

25 digs

Ester Cruz

2 aces

3 kills

13 digs

16 assists

Molly Setchfield

2 aces

5 kills

19 digs

Alaina Heck

4 aces

5 kills

18 digs

Rosa Cruz

1 kill

4 assists

Sam Romo

2 kills

2 aces

Sherlyn Linn

1 ace

1 kill

Next up for the Lady Crusaders is a home game against Trenton on Sept. 30.

