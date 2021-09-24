Crusaders win against Stanley, New Town By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week The Williston Trinity Christian volleyball team celebrates after Ellie Haskins killed the ball during a Sept. 16 match against Trenton. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston Trinity Christian volleyball team won against New Town and Stanley last week.The Lady Crusaders defeated New Town 3-0 on Sept. 20 and defeated Stanley 3-1 on Sept. 21.Here’s a look at how the team performed during those two games.New Town GameEllie Haskins led the team in service aces during the Sept. 20 game while Molly Setchfield led with kills.Haskins had 20 aces and Setchfield had 12 kills. Setchfield also had five aces.Haskins also had the most assists with 14 and racked up six kills of her own during the game.Ester Cruz had three aces, four kills and seven assists, Alaina Heck had two kills and two assists, Rosa Cruz had two aces and one kill and Sam Romo had one ace.Combined, the Lady Crusaders shut out New Town in three sets.Stanley GameIn the Sept. 21 game, the Lady Crusaders met a tough Stanley team.They played well and after four sets came out on top winning 3-1 (17-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16).In total, they had 32 kills, 19 aces and 75 digs.Here’s a look at how each individual member played:Ellie Haskins8 Aces15 kills25 digsEster Cruz2 aces3 kills13 digs16 assistsMolly Setchfield2 aces5 kills19 digsAlaina Heck4 aces5 kills18 digsRosa Cruz1 kill4 assistsSam Romo2 kills2 acesSherlyn Linn1 ace1 killNext up for the Lady Crusaders is a home game against Trenton on Sept. 30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kill Ace Sport Volleyball Assist Ellie Haskins Crusaders Molly Setchfield Alaina Heck Dig Stanley Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 19 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Helms: North Dakota no longer No. 2 oil producer in Nation, but carbon projects takes the sting out of that Attempted murder trial continued after juror tests positive for COVID 2021 Best of the Bakken winners Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children Slim Chickens celebrates newest location with Williston Square groundbreaking 22-year-old shot early Sunday morning in Williston Lanette Collins Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back