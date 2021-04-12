The Williston Trinity Christian Middle School track and field team competed at the Williston Middle School indoor meet on Saturday, April 10, and some of the athletes picked up some good finishes at the event.
Bryan Eder, the head coach, said the team only had seven athletes compete at the event because of a conflict with the Regional speech meet, but some of the athletes that did compete even set personal bests.
There were separate seventh and eighth grade divisions, and seven teams participated. Those teams were Williston, Dickinson, Watford City, Williston Trinity Christian, Sidney, Glendive and Miles City.
Williston Trinity Christian was the only Class B team competing Eder said, and Dickinson won all four teams titles.
Here are the full results for Williston Trinity Christian’s team:
Annie Tannehill (8th grade): 3rd in shot put (23-3.5), 3rd in 200 (30.3) and 15th in 60 (9.7).
Gabriela Arcos (8th grade): 5th in shot put (22-11), 17th in 200 (36.4) and 20th in 60 (10.3).
Emily Saeman (8th grade): 6th in 60 (9.1) and 12th in 200 (34.3).
Micah Fleck (7th grade): 2nd in 200 (30.7) and 2nd in 60 (8.4).
The 8th grade 4 x 200 relay team of Saeman, Arcos, Tannehill and Fleck finished 3rd in 2:16.0.
Tanner Honeycutt (8th grade): 17th in 60 (8.9), 13th in 200 (31.6) and 19th in long jump (13-4).
Gavin Grindeland (8th grade): 24th in long jump (10-2).
Linkon lsom (7th grade): 14th in shot put (22-4), 40th in 200 (39.5) and 63rd in 60 (11.9).
The next meet for the Crusaders is an outdoor event in Fairview on Friday, April 16.