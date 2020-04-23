On Friday, April 17, North Dakota Basketball Hub came out with their boys 2021 senior player rankings for Class B, and local product Caleb Babcock was able to crack the top 30.
The forward from Williston Trinity Christian School came in ranked 28th overall among rising seniors in the state. Babcock, a 4.0 student in the classroom, posted per game averages of 10 points, five rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.5 blocks this past season. According to WTCS head coach Jacob Braaten, Babcock is usually tasked with defending the opposing team's top offensive threat.
The Williston Herald asked the Class B standout for his reaction to the news, how he plans to follow up a successful junior campaign, and what is his favorite part about playing for the Crusaders. Here is what Babcock had to say via email.
What was the key to having a breakout junior season this past year?
Babcock: My goal is always to work hard and play every game like it's my last. I think my determination and work ethic really helped. I don't want to take it too seriously; I just want to have fun and enjoy it.
What was your reaction when you found out you were among the top 30 players of the 2021 senior crop in class B?
Babcock: I had no idea that I was ranked and was amazed and excited about this accomplishment.
In your opinion, what was the most memorable highlight of the 2019-2020 season?
Babcock: We competed as the only American boys team in the first "Jr. Rock" basketball tournament in Regina, Canada. The weekend was not only memorable in terms of basketball, but also team bonding and fun.
What are your expectations for next season, and do you have any other individual goals you would like to accomplish?
Babcock: I'm expecting that we will build on this year's experience and perform more consistently in games. I'd like to see our team develop more as leaders in our school.
What is your favorite part about playing for the Crusaders?
Babcock: We are more of a family than a basketball team. We enjoy each other's company both on and off the court.
Describe the coaching style of coach Braaten, and how has he brought out the best in you?
Babcock: Coach Braaten pushes me to my limit and has shown me that I can be more than I thought I could. He has high expectations and I try to give him my all in practices and in games. Even though he can be strict, he has fun and likes to joke with us.
What are you doing to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic?
Babcock: I am running and weight lifting to stay in shape but also to prepare for the fall soccer season.