Crusader wins junior high cross country race By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Williston Trinity Christian cross country runner James Richards congratulates fellow teammate Eliseo Roblero after he won the boys junior high 1.5 mile race at Frazer on Sept. 23. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eliseo Roblero, Williston Trinity Christian boys cross country team, won the junior high boys race in Frazer, MT on Sept. 23.Roblero finished the 1.5 mile race in a time of 9 minutes and 37 seconds, while teammate Benjamin Crosby was fourth at 9 minutes and 54 seconds.Timothy Martin placed 21st for WTCS in a time of 11 minutes and 9 seconds.There were 57 runners in the junior high race.In the boys 5K race, Jeremiah Crosby finished 21st (21:12), James Richards took 42nd (24:18), and Gavin Grindeland placed 52nd (27:27).There were 56 competitors in the race.Bryan Eder, the head coach for the team, said overall his team ran really well.“The course was quite scenic, but also very challenging,” he said. “Some steep hills and a soft, powdery surface.”The next meet for the Crusaders is Tuesday at the Watford City golf course. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cross Country Race Sport Team Junior High Eliseo Roblero Bryan Eder Crusader Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 18 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Helms: North Dakota no longer No. 2 oil producer in Nation, but carbon projects takes the sting out of that Attempted murder trial continued after juror tests positive for COVID 2021 Best of the Bakken winners Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children Slim Chickens celebrates newest location with Williston Square groundbreaking 22-year-old shot early Sunday morning in Williston Lanette Collins Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back