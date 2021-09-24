WTCS XC | 2021 FRAZER MEET

Williston Trinity Christian cross country runner James Richards congratulates fellow teammate Eliseo Roblero after he won the boys junior high 1.5 mile race at Frazer on Sept. 23.

 Submitted Photo

Eliseo Roblero, Williston Trinity Christian boys cross country team, won the junior high boys race in Frazer, MT on Sept. 23.

Roblero finished the 1.5 mile race in a time of 9 minutes and 37 seconds, while teammate Benjamin Crosby was fourth at 9 minutes and 54 seconds.

Timothy Martin placed 21st for WTCS in a time of 11 minutes and 9 seconds.

There were 57 runners in the junior high race.

In the boys 5K race, Jeremiah Crosby finished 21st (21:12), James Richards took 42nd (24:18), and Gavin Grindeland placed 52nd (27:27).

There were 56 competitors in the race.

Bryan Eder, the head coach for the team, said overall his team ran really well.

“The course was quite scenic, but also very challenging,” he said. “Some steep hills and a soft, powdery surface.”

The next meet for the Crusaders is Tuesday at the Watford City golf course.

Tags

Load comments