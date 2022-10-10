The Coyotes boys cross country team continued their winning streak and became the WDA champions at Saturday’s West Region Cross Country meet held at Williston’s Municipal Golf Course. The boys narrowly beat Bismarck High, with a score of 35.
Williston boys also took the top three runner slots of the meet with Fynn Krenz finishing in first place becoming the WDA champion, Ivan Askim taking second place and Ethan Moe finishing in third place. Kolden Kringen and Hunter Hart rounded out the Coyotes top five.
Williston JV boys took third place at the meet with Hunter Haugen leading the Coyotes in fifth place.
Williston Middle School’s boys cross country team also took individual and team titles in their division on Saturday with Travis Frise finishing in first place followed by Tyler Asprey in fifth, Pet Hardcastle in ninth, Jacob Grunenwald in tenth, and Liam Kolness in twelfth place.
Varsity girls finished in fourth place in their race with senior Marenn Larsen leading the Coyote girls in fourth place followed by Cambree Moss in sixth and Angela Wold in twelfth.
The JV girls finished in third place for their race with Kat Erickson coming in seventh place followed by Londyn Ames in 11th, Jovi Zander in 15th, and Sofia Watterud in 17th.
The middle school girls took sixth place in their race.