Williston 2022 WDA champs cross country
Williston High School

The Coyotes boys cross country team continued their winning streak and became the WDA champions at Saturday’s West Region Cross Country meet held at Williston’s Municipal Golf Course. The boys narrowly beat Bismarck High, with a score of 35.

Williston boys also took the top three runner slots of the meet with Fynn Krenz finishing in first place becoming the WDA champion, Ivan Askim taking second place and Ethan Moe finishing in third place. Kolden Kringen and Hunter Hart rounded out the Coyotes top five.



