Williston High School Volleyball was back on Thursday night after the Coyotes lost the hard-fought match up to Watford City on Tuesday. Williston looked good in the Tuesday loss, and they looked to get closer to .500 for the season and build momentum with a win.
The game followed the same formula as the Tuesday night loss as the Coyotes took over the game early. Williston began the game with an impressive first set that the Coyotes won 25-21. All the sets in the game were within a couple of points from each other and added to the intensity of the matchup.
The two teams would then trade sets that saw Dickinson win the second set 25-22 and Williston the third 25-21. Unfortunately for the Coyotes, the Midgets would find their groove late in the game and won the last two sets 25-19 and 15-9 to give Dickinson the 3-2 victory.
Blocks: Suchy, 3.5; Hall, 2.5; Collings, 1; Tong, 1; K. Stundal, 1; T. Olson, .5; S. Olson, .5
Assists: S. Olson, 45; Hall, 2; Tong, 2; Suchy, 1; Abi Elkins, 1
Digs: Collings, 25; Elkins, 24; Tong, 23; Emma Shockley, 16; S. Olson, 11; Hall, 3; Suchy, 2; T. Olson, 1
Service Aces: S. Olson, 1; Collings, 1; Tong, 1
The season is still young for the team and have a lot of games left to play. This season the Coyotes have adopted the motto 'Play as a family' meaning that everyone on the team is valued and each athlete puts others first before themselves.
“The team’s goal is to play as a family, it’s kind of our motto for the year. We are going to hold each other up, give each other purpose, and just hope for a successful year,” said Head Coach of Williston Volleyball Cassidy Przybilla.
Last season was a successful one for the team. The Coyotes made the WDA Tournament last year, the first time the team has done so since 2018. The confidence from last season is strong with the team this year as they are determined to make it back to the WDA.
“Our confidence has come in strong this year," Przybilla said. "I think the girls are hungry for more, which is always awesome to see. I think that they are ready to build on top of last year."
The Coyotes throughout the offseason have been working hard in improving their skills through different camps, while also playing for their love of the game.
“We participated in camps; we ran a camp. We did a lot of open gyms, I know the girls went kind of around the country going to different states and participating in their camps,” Przybilla said.
The team has a lot of talent on the court this year and has produced leaders who will serve as an anchor for the team this year.
“Maddie Collings is a junior, she has been going to a lot of college camps and wants to pursue her career as a college athlete," Przybilla said. "Gracia Tong, Abigail Elkins, Emma Shockley, and Kendra Hall... Those girls are kind of our main strongholds for the team, and they really hold each other up. They are kind of really holding us up and doing their best leading us as a team.”
Przybilla is building a program built around a strong culture and work ethic that begins with the players themselves.
“We are trying to build a strong culture and program hard, and just working hard to make sure that the girls feel valued and that they are willing to value each other and lift each other up," Przybilla said. "Again our motto for the year is family which means ‘forget about me I love you’. That has kind of been a hard concept for some of them, but they are really working towards building up our culture and bettering the program.”
Williston will be on the road next week for their next two games where they will travel to Bismarck High School on September 5 and Mandan on September 12.