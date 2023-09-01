Williston High School Volleyball was back on Thursday night after the Coyotes lost the hard-fought match up to Watford City on Tuesday. Williston looked good in the Tuesday loss, and they looked to get closer to .500 for the season and build momentum with a win. 

The game followed the same formula as the Tuesday night loss as the Coyotes took over the game early. Williston began the game with an impressive first set that the Coyotes won 25-21. All the sets in the game were within a couple of points from each other and added to the intensity of the matchup. 



