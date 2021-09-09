WHS boys soccer | 2021 Senior Night

Dante Leguizamon, No. 19 for the Williston High School boys soccer team, celebrates after getting the first goal in a Sept. 9 matchup against Dickinson.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Williston High School boys soccer team is up 2-1 over Dickinson at the half of today's match. 

It's Senior Night for the Coyotes, and they're off to a great start. 

The second half has just started. 

