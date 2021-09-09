Coyotes up 2-1 at the half in boys soccer action Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 Updated 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Dante Leguizamon, No. 19 for the Williston High School boys soccer team, celebrates after getting the first goal in a Sept. 9 matchup against Dickinson. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School boys soccer team is up 2-1 over Dickinson at the half of today's match. It's Senior Night for the Coyotes, and they're off to a great start. The second half has just started. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Team Sport Football Half Boy Soccer Williston High School Night Today Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Former school technology chief accused of illegally copying district data Global market forces, ESG pressures likely to keep Bakken production flat for foreseeable future Viva Las Vegas! Williston Basin International Airport welcomes Sun Country Airlines as first flight lands CHI offering drive-through COVID-19 testing even as North Dakota highlights testing importance, treatments Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby Kelly Skelton, 51 Coyotes lose to Bismarck Century Ward: More than 50 percent of CHI St. Alexius Williston's patients are COVID-19 positive 2 accused of selling pain pills Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back