The Coyotes travel to Bismarck for the WDA track meet on Friday.

The Williston High School track and field season wraps up as athletes competed to qualify for the West Region Track Meet. With all the dust settled and qualifications met, the Coyotes now turn their attention to the postseason and state. 

The Coyotes finished up a successful season staying in the mix as a team in all of their meets this season. The team also saw a number of athletes qualifying for state. 



