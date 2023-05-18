The Williston High School track and field season wraps up as athletes competed to qualify for the West Region Track Meet. With all the dust settled and qualifications met, the Coyotes now turn their attention to the postseason and state.
The Coyotes finished up a successful season staying in the mix as a team in all of their meets this season. The team also saw a number of athletes qualifying for state.
“As far as the team goes, I think that they have been really, really, really good," Coyotes coach Tyler Quilling said. "Persevering through a crazy spring, a bunch of stuff got canceled last week, none of them complained, it’s kind of on to the next. I think that we have one of the better teams that we have had in a while. Can’t speak enough about the hard work the kids put in every single day. They make practice fun for me, and I try to make it fun for them, and they go compete their butts off.”
Hired in early January, first-year coach Quilling had the privilege of inheriting a successful program but the challenge of staying successful. Through his balanced approach, Quilling has found success, leading the team to one of their more talented rosters in recent years.
"First year I kind of got hired a little late, and I was kind of learning on the fly. Obviously I had done track before in my career but not coaching and the administrative side," Quilling said. "I would say I definitely learned a lot. I think that my assistant coaches have been around for quite a while, that were under the old head coach, and that has helped me a lot. I have learned quite a bit as far as managing a team and getting ready for each meet."
Plagued with unlucky weather, the team was forced to get creative practicing inside and and substituting outdoor meets for indoor ones if they weren't outright canceled. Through all of the uncertainty of the weather, the team was able to stay focused. Senior Ivan Askim said taking it meet by meet and trusting the process was how the team was able to stay focused.
"Listening to coaches and trusting the process, we have won in the past so as long as we follow the script we did last year, it will happen again,” Askim said
Sticking with the script, Askim was able to improve his times from last year.
"I have improved since last year in almost all my events. We have had some cancellations and delays this year, but I think that the whole team has been able to push through that. We had a lot of success, and I think that will carry over to the WDA.” he added.
Senior Ethan Moe is happy with how the season has gone for him and the team and is ready to end his senior season competitively.
"I am definitely happy with how our season has gone so far. We are heading into championship season. It’s our senior year so our goals have been the same since last track season, and that is to defend the titles that we have,” Moe said.
Senior JD Williams has had a lot of success this year as a runner and in field events such as long jump. Setting new school records this year in the 100 meters and the 200 meters, Williams' goals going into the WDA are to get ready for state and to strive for new personal records.
“I think my season went pretty well, obviously way better than last year. I have been really consistent in long jump, and my sprints have been there, too. Going into WDA, I am just hoping to PR and get ready for state,” Williams said.
Placing third in the WDA Meet last year, Quilling is pushing to place as high as possible this year with the talent the team has.
“I know last year they took third. We got some pretty good competition with the Bismarck schools, but I just want to place as high as I can as a team and see every one of these kids succeed. I think that every single one of them can contribute,” Quilling said.