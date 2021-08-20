Williston tied Bismarck High at home in boys soccer Thursday, giving the Coyotes their first-ever point in WDA play (according to the WDA website).
The Coyotes tied 3-3 with the Demons, and what makes the game so important for the Coyotes is that Bismarck was nearly unstoppable last year.
The Demons finished the 2020 season with 14-2-2 overall record and when they played Williston they won 13-0.
But this year the Coyotes weren’t about to bow down to the Demons, and fought them off keeping them winless.
“I’m feeling like a million bucks right now,” said head coach Ryan Stebbins following the game. “I feel great.”
Stebbins said the entire team was ecstatic because a 3-3 tie against the Demons is a huge accomplishment.
“We have some talented players this year,” Stebbins said. “For the first time we have more upperclassmen on our varsity team than underclassmen so all that hard work we’ve been putting in over the last few years is paying off.”
Action really started in the second half of the game.
Following the first half, the Demons were up 1-0 and entering the second half they scored again.
But the Coyotes found the back of the net just under nine minutes into the half when Dante Leguizamon (No. 19) scored assisted by Rigo Alessandro Rodas Miranda (No. 10).
Stebbins said that first goal helped his team get their confidence back and helped motivate them and show them that they deserved to win and were capable of doing so.
After Bismarck scored a third time bringing the tally 3-1, Williston acted quickly.
The Coyotes put a lot of pressure on Bismarck, which led to a penalty kick for Williston.
Rodas Miranda scored on the penalty kick just under 13 minutes into the second half.
Williston kept the pressure up, while also preventing Bismarck from building any momentum of their own.
Then with less than 20 minutes in the game, Ricardo Macias (No. 5) scored Williston’s third and final goal, tying the game.
Bismarck ramped up its pressure for the rest of the game.
The Demons kept the ball on Williston’s half of the field, getting multiple corner kicks and breakaway chances, but the Coyotes stood strong and limited any real chances for the Demons.
Most of the time, when Bismarck advanced toward Williston’s goal, the Coyotes were able to clear the ball away.
“We couldn’t be more proud of our guys for all the work they’ve put in over the years and keeping their heads up high,” Stebbins said. “We have a long season ahead of us but we’re excited and we’re happy about tonight.”
Moving forward, Stebbins said there are a few things that he wants to work on with his team, but he said he doesn’t want to make those things public.
What he did say, however, was that he saw a lot of great things happening on the field, and overall he’s proud of how his team played Thursday night.
This was an excellent start to the season for Williston, and if the game proved anything, it’s that the Coyotes successfully pieced together the skills and talent they already had and realized they can win.