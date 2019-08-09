On Friday, Aug. 9, the Williston Coyotes girls golf team got off to a strong start in their first competition of 2019 with a third place finish in the Turtle Mountain Community Invite.
Shooting a team score of 350 on the day, the Coyotes finished behind only the top overall team Bismarck Century (327) and Minot (330).
Individually for Williston, Carrie Carmichael was the club’s top finished as she shot a 40 on the front nine, and a 39 on the back nine for a final tally of 79. Meanwhile, Kaleigh Carmichael and Chesni Strand rounded out Williston’s top three with scores of 87 and 90 respectively.
Up next for the Coyotes, they will be at the Hillcrest Golf Course, in Jamestown, to take part in the East-West Classic on Aug. 12-13.