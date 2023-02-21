The Williston High School wrestling team competed in Fargo over the weekend to try and earn the Class A State wrestling title. In order to get to State, the team had a very successful season, beating multiple top ranked opponents, even going on a 14-dual streak in January and February. The team ended their season with a third place win. 

Along with sheer talent from the entire team, Head Coach Gresh Jones' success played a key role in the team's successful season. Jones won back-to-back North Dakota High School Association 'Coach of the Year' awards in 2022-23, in just his second year of coaching the Coyote team. 



