The Williston High School wrestling team competed in Fargo over the weekend to try and earn the Class A State wrestling title. In order to get to State, the team had a very successful season, beating multiple top ranked opponents, even going on a 14-dual streak in January and February. The team ended their season with a third place win.
Along with sheer talent from the entire team, Head Coach Gresh Jones' success played a key role in the team's successful season. Jones won back-to-back North Dakota High School Association 'Coach of the Year' awards in 2022-23, in just his second year of coaching the Coyote team.
Hard work from his athletes and them buying into the systems is what Jones attributes the success of the team.
"The team put in a lot of time in the off season to get ready for this year, with going to three camps and wrestling in Florida. The kids are buying into our system and believing they can win, and it’s translating to the mat. We preach team and hard work every day and they are having fun while practicing which is huge," he said.
Being able to really know the staff and wrestlers in his second year really built overall trust.
"In my second year of coaching now, the kids and I are starting to really get to know each other, and they trust me and our staff," Jones said. "Our staff helps me and our kids be as prepared as they possibly can by doing a lot of one-on-one work with them, and keeping the energy high and positive in the room. When you know your kids on a deeper level it makes your relationship with them even stronger, and they want to do well not just for them, but for the team and our program. I believe we peaked at the perfect time at the state tournament, and it really showed those first two days of State."
The tournament went well for the Coyotes, with many on the team placing in their weight groups.
106- Aaron Morris (2nd)
113- Kellan Larson (4th)
126- Jack Coles (3rd)
132- Wade Isom (5th)
152- Tyson Rice (8th)
182- Ty Wiedrich (2nd)
195- Korbyn Draper (2nd)
220- Landon Riely (3rd)
Williston girls wrestling's Jordyn Radasa placed eighth in the 155 weight class in her first year of wrestling for the school.
These combined scored led to the Coyotes' third place finish in the tournament.
"Overall, this team and staff have grown tremendously on and off the mats and I could not ask for a better group of kids, staff, parents and community to coach every single day. Very excited for the future of Coyotes wrestling," Jones said.