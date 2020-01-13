Competing in their first meet of 2020, the Williston Coyote boys swim and dive squad earned a third place finish at the Williston Invite on Saturday, Jan. 11. With a team score of 409, Williston finished behind second-place Dickinson (460) and first-place Minot (738).
For the Coyotes, highlights from the meet included freshman phenom Kolden Kringen taking second place in the 100-yard butterfly with a state-qualifying time of 57.22 seconds. Kringen’s time was less than a half-second behind top finisher Jack Wolsky, a Minot senior (56.79). The former Williston Sea Lion also took second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.14).
During the meet, Coyote swim coach Joe Kemp shared his thoughts on Kringen’s rapid progress in his first season of varsity competition. “He is probably going to be a top contender at state this year, and he is only a freshman,” Kemp told the Williston Herald. “He has a great feel for the water, and works extremely hard in practice every day. Kolden is an athletic freak in the pool, it reminds me of something you’d see on Animal Planet.”
Other Williston highlights included sophomore Tyler Jorgenson’s second place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (23.63), narrowly losing to fellow sophomore Mason Beck of Dickinson (23.15). Jorgenson also secured third place in the 100-yard freestyle (52.59).
In relay competition, the Coyotes placed second in the 200-yard medley (1:51.14), second in 400-yard freestyle (3:39.74) and third in 200-yard freestyle (1:47.13).
The next swim meet for Williston is scheduled to take place in Jamestown on Friday, Jan. 17.