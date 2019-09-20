On Friday, Sept. 20, the Williston girls golf team secured a third place finish in the WDA regional qualifier at the Vardon Golf Club, in Minot.
Shooting a 335 on the day, Williston finished up behind Bismarck Century (311) and Minot (325). Individually, Carrie Carmichael (79) and Kaleigh Carmichael (81) both finished up in the top ten. Meanwhile Chesni Strand and Renae Dokken shot identical scores of 87.
Up next for Williston, they will compete in the regional tournament at the Links of North Dakota on Monday, Sept. 23.