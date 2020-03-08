With a team score of 89, the Williston Coyotes' boys placed 12th in a 14-team field at the North Dakota Class A State Swim and Dive Meet, which took place in West Fargo on Mar. 6 and 7. Minot once again captured the state title, compiling 463 points while Bismarck Century finished a distant second with 248 points.
Williston's top performance came from freshman Kolden Kringen, who capped off his first varsity season with a first place finish in the 200-yard individual medley, clocking in with a time of 1:58.38. Minot junior Dominic Yoder was not far behind, finishing second in the race at 1:58.53.
In addition to his top placing in the individual medley, Kringen also notched second place in the 500-yard freestyle (4:55.15). This effort came after having won both the 200-yard IM and the 500-yard free at the WDA Championships, which took place on Feb. 29.
Also for the Coyotes, sophomore Tyler Jorgenson secured a ninth place finish in the 100-yard free with a final time of 50.99 seconds. In relay competition, the quartet of Kringen, Jorgenson, Caleb Osborn and Ethan Babcock took tenth in the 400-yard free, clocking in at 3:30.94.