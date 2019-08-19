On Monday, Aug. 19, the Williston Coyotes ended the day of competition at the Heart River Golf Course with a second place finish, registering a team score of 335 in the Dickinson Invite. Meanwhile, Bismarck Century (330) took first place at the event.
The Coyotes were led by individual medalist winner Carrie Carmichael, who shot a season-best 73 on the afternoon. Also for Williston, sister Kaleigh Carmichael registered a season-best 75 at the invite. Meanwhile, Chesni Strand rounded out the club's top three individual performances, shooting 93.
On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Coyotes are scheduled to be at the Prairie West Golf Course, in Mandan, for their next invitational.