With a team score of 167, the Williston Coyotes boys swim and dive team took a last-place finish at the Bismarck High-Legacy Invite on Dec. 21. Meanwhile, Minot’s score of 613 was the top ranked team in the seven clubs that competed.
At the meet, Tyler Jorgenson of Williston placed fifth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.51. In relay competition, the WHS quartet of Caleb Osborn, Camden Ekblad, Ethan Babcock and Jorgenson also came in fifth with their time of 3:52.64.
On Saturday, Jan. 11, the Coyotes are slated to host their next meet at the Williston Area Recreation Center.