On a cold and windy Friday evening at Legends Field, the Williston Coyotes (3-4) fell to the Dickinson Midgets (2-5) 19-14.
Things got off to an inauspicious start the the Coyotes on their first offensive possession. Starting off on the south end of the field, a botched snap followed by a delay of game penalty put the Coyotes offense in a third-and-43 situation in their own territory.
After a Jericho Burbank punt, Dickinson began their first offensive drive with good field position. From that point, the Midgets relied on their big play sophomore running back Troy Berg, who came into the ballgame with a team-leading 654 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.
Berg capped off Dickinson’s first drive by taking a direct snap from center, and scampered down the visiting sideline for a Midgets touchdown. In the second quarter, Williston’s own playmaking running back J.J. Williams also reached pay dirt with 9:30 to go before half.
Later in the period, a Caleb Doeden fumble recovery gave the Coyotes a chance to score before halftime. However, a Williston field goal attempt came up short, and both clubs went into the locker room tied up at 7-7.
Neither team was able to scored in the third quarter, and the hotly contested battle of field position continued in the fourth. With 7:41 remaining in the final period, Williston took their first lead of the contest by virtue of a quarterback sneak by senior Charlie Whitlock on a fourth-and-goal, making the score 14-7 in favor of the Coyotes.
Then on the ensuing Williston kickoff, Dickinson’s Berg again burned Coyotes for a long touchdown return. However, with the extra point no good, Williston still maintained a 14-13 advantage on the scoreboard.
Still trailing in the game, the Midgets began their final offensive possession of the game on their own 44-yard line with 2:06 to go. A 15-yard personal foul for a late hit against the Williston defense, along with a heavy dosage of ground and pound with Berg proved to be too much for the Coyotes defense to overcome.
With 58.6 seconds to go, Berg scored for the third time in the game on a 15-yard touchdown run as Dickinson regained the lead 19-14. After a failed two-point conversion, Williston’s offense started their final drive at their own 25 with 51.3 seconds left. The Coyotes advanced the ball to midfield before the clock expired with Dickinson preserving their lead, earning a victory on the road.
Up next for the Coyotes, they are scheduled for a road contest against the Mandan Braves on Saturday, Oct. 19.