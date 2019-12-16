On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Williston Coyote boys swim and dive club took part in their first meet of the season, taking fourth place in a seven-team field at the Williston Sprint Meet.
Collectively, WHS finished with a team score of 190.5. In first place, the Minot Magicians compiled a score of 591. Mandan (286) and Bismarck Century (250) rounded out the top three scores.
Individually, freshman Kolden Kringen provided several highlights for the Coyotes, including a second place time in the 100-yard individual medley (57.52), a third place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (51.20) and a fourth place time in the 50-yard breaststroke (29.72).
Meanwhile, WHS eighth-grader Ethan Babcock took sixth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.00) and sophomore Tyler Jorgenson placed fifth in the 50-yard backstroke (29.56). In relay competition, Williston earned fourth in the 200-yard medley, and sixth in the 200-yard freestyle.
Up next, the Coyotes are scheduled for a road competition against Bismarck Century on Friday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.