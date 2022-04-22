WHS BASEBALL 2022

The 2021-2022 Williston High School baseball team.

 Photo courtesy of the NDHSAA

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Williston High School baseball team won the second game in a doubleheader against Dickinson on Thursday, April 21.

The Coyotes won 9-6, which came as a sigh of relief after being shut out in the first game, losing 9-0.

In that second game, Williston was able to jump ahead early, but Dickinson fought back and didn’t let Williston have any breathing room.

The Coyotes scored once in the first inning to go up 1-0, and that lead held all the way through the fifth inning.

In the fourth and fifth inning combined, Williston scored four runs, while Dickinson managed just one run.

That 5-1 lead looked secure for Williston, but Dickinson scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to one run.

Despite that, the Coyotes closed out the seventh inning with four more runs to go up 9-4, a lead that Dickinson couldn’t overcome.

Dickinson did score two runs in the seventh, but that was it.

Alex Blume had the big game for the Coyotes, leading the team with three runs batted in. Kaeden Call also had a good game, recording two RBIs.

Also driving in runs were Landen Miller, Carter Bakken, Garrett Solberg and Haden Bergstrom, who each had one RBI.

Blume and Bergstrom brought the fireworks for the Coyotes, as each player hit a home run in the win.

Ashton Collings led the team with three hits. After him, Miller, Blume, Call, Solberg and Bergstrom each had one hit.

On the mound, Blume, Miller and Micah Larson each threw one scoreless inning. Larson got the win on the mound.

Solberg pitched 1.2 innings and gave up one run, Collings pitched one inning and gave up two runs and Kadin Finders gave up three runs in 1.1 innings pitched.

Next up for Williston is an April 26 game against Minot. The team will be playing in Minot.

Both games were played in Watford City at the Rough Rider Center baseball field, and a ll stats are from GameChanger.



Tags

Load comments