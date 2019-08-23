The Williston boys tennis team was at Hammond Park, in Minot, to compete in a pair of exhibition matches on Friday, Aug. 23., to kickoff their 2019 season.
In the first matchup against the Magicians, the Coyotes lost 3-2. In the No. 1 and No. 2 singles positions, Williston’s Parker Rude and Colby Nehring both won their matches in straight sets. While Rude, a senior, recorded a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) win over Ridge Jaeger, Nehring, a sophomore, notched a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Jack Wolsky.
Meanwhile, Kade Elwess came up short against Minot freshman Hunter Rice, who won 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 3 singles position. In doubles competition, both Williston combinations of Mason Haugenoe and Dawson Martin, and Raleigh Martin and Braylon Higgs, were beaten in straight sets.
In the second match of the evening, Williston defeated Bismarck High 4-1. All three Coyotes singles players, Rude, Nehring and Haugenoe all defeated their opponents in straight sets. As for doubles play, Williston’s No. 1 tandem of Raleigh Martin and Higgs won a grueling three set match against Adam Vasichek and Gabe Hanson of Bismarck, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.
Meanwhile, Williston’s No. 2 doubles team of Dawson Martin and Elwess was defeated in straight sets. Up next for the Coyotes, they are scheduled to remain in Minot for a round-robin tournament on Saturday, Aug. 24. For more weekend tennis coverage, please go to willistonherald.com.