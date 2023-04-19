The Williston High School Coyotes softball team earned its first two wins of the season in a doubleheader sweep over Bismarck Century on Tuesday. Williston won 6-5 and 8-1.
The team's offense rallied in both games combining for 14 total runs on 19 hits. Junior Aaliyah Bertelsen had seven of the Coyotes' 19 total hits in both games. She hit two home runs and drove in five runs in the winning effort. After losing the first six games of the season, coach Jesse Stundal hopes this game will be a momentum starter for the team.
"With a tough start to the season against two Class A top 5 teams and a Class B top 4 team, the sweep of the Century Patriots was a huge step in the right direction for our team. Being able to win two games at home in front of our fans made it so much better. Our team works hard, and getting some fans out on a cold, windy day to support them was great," Stundal said.
In the first game of the series, the Coyotes rallied back after trailing by two in the seventh inning. The team scored three runs in the inning to give Williston the 6-5 walk-off win in the first game. Senior pitcher Caeleigh Goodman pitched a complete game, striking out five batters. Bertelsen hit a home run and drove in four runs in the win.
The Coyotes' comeback showed the determination the team has this season.
"All of our hitters have done a good job of changing their approach and battling for long at bats," Stundal said.
In the second game, the Coyotes scored at will, and the defense shut down the Century attack. Pitcher junior Kierra Slagle allowed only one earned run in the win and struck out six batters. Slagle, Bertelsen, Lola Senderhauf, Chloee Stundal, Kyah Stundal, Samantha Fuchs and Taylor Washburn each had an RBI in the game.
The Coyotes are scheduled to play the Watford City Wolves at home on Tuesday.