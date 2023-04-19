WHS Logo

The WHS softball team's offense came alive Tuesday, scoring 14 total runs on 19 hits in the two games.

 Williston High School

The Williston High School Coyotes softball team earned its first two wins of the season in a doubleheader sweep over Bismarck Century on Tuesday. Williston won 6-5 and 8-1.

The team's offense rallied in both games combining for 14 total runs on 19 hits. Junior Aaliyah Bertelsen had seven of the Coyotes' 19 total hits in both games. She hit two home runs and drove in five runs in the winning effort. After losing the first six games of the season, coach Jesse Stundal hopes this game will be a momentum starter for the team. 



Tags

Load comments